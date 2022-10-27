Gated neighborhoods can sign-up for community debris removal from FEMA

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Terry Schweitzer, Cape Coral's Solid Waste Manager told city leaders that only 10 of the 21 gated communities in the cape, had submitted their forms for debris removal.

Jim Jenke, who lives in one of the community's that Schweitzer says has submitted its form, showed Fox 4 the amount of debris still left on the streets.

“There is still some trash on some of the lawns,” said Jenke.

On Thursday, other neighbors like Mike Reese, whose piles of debris continue to grow, say they would welcome the extra help.

“I can’t wait to get my yard back in shape,” said Reese.

The idea of getting back in shape is a new possibility since state officials worked out a deal with FEMA to get debris trucks into private roads and gated communities that sign up for the service.

Schweitzer said forms are supposed to be submitted by communities' Homeowner's Association (HOA) but said residents can complete them on their own from the city’s website.

Click here for that link.

“We get the form, we give it to the contractor, the contractor calls the Homeowners Association, they will schedule the cleanup to be done,” said Schweitzer.

On Thursday Fox 4 did not receive a response from Cape Coral city leaders when we asked how long it would take for these trucks to show up after a form is submitted.

Neighbors like Jim jenkem said all they have seen are private debris collectors.

“Amazingly Crawford, our landscapers whoever put a fire under them, they were like animals, and they came through and picked this stuff up,” said Jenke.

On Thursday, Fox 4 spotted landscapers picking up debris and dumping it near city streets where debris trucks would stop and collect it.

Mike Reese, said the extra debris trucks will help his community clear up the streets, but does not think it will be done in time for Halloween.

“I really don't want to encourage the kids to be out in this mess,” said Reese.

The form and service can be applied for online and will not come with a cost to the homeowners.