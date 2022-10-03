Gas still hard to find in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — People all over southwest Florida are looking for a chance to fill up.

But with power still out and being restored to many homes and businesses, it’s making it difficult to find available gas stations.

Many early birds we spoke to Monday morning are traveling way out of town just to get gas.

Buddy west and his wife are from Punta Gorda but made the trip to Daniels Parkway in Fort Myers.

They don’t have internet or power but were told by a neighbor that this gas station had fuel.

"There is some gas in Punta Gorda. There are just mile-long lines at all the gas stations. We had one of the neighbors come here and it's just word of mouth. So he told us about this gas station and here we are."

If you do by chance have power, you can find available gas stations on the gas buddy app.

They will tell you who has gas and who is closed.