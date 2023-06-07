Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Gas leak closes State Road 31 in Fort Myers

A gas leak closes State Road 31 between Palm Beach Blvd. and Bayshore Rd. on Wednesday morning in Fort Myers.
Posted at 6:12 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 08:01:12-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A gas leak closes State Road 31 between Palm Beach Blvd. and Bayshore Rd. on Wednesday morning in Fort Myers.

A spokesperson with Peoples Gas says an 8-inch gas line was damaged by soil sampling equipment.

They say no customers have lost natural gas service.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

No word on how long this closure will last.

Here is the latest on traffic in our area.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!