Gas leak closes State Road 31 in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A gas leak closes State Road 31 between Palm Beach Blvd. and Bayshore Rd. on Wednesday morning in Fort Myers.

A spokesperson with Peoples Gas says an 8-inch gas line was damaged by soil sampling equipment.

They say no customers have lost natural gas service.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

No word on how long this closure will last.

Northbound and southbound lanes are currently shutdown on Palm Beach Blvd. at SR-31 for an undetermined amount of time.



Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/8f0niDFH5b — Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) June 7, 2023

