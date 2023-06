LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Iona McGregor Fire District (IMFD) crews are on the scene of natural gas leak off College Parkway and South Pointe Blvd.

According to IMFD, construction workers hit a 4" gas pipe causing the area to be immediately evacuated.

Necessary repairs are underway.

College Parkway between Winkler Rd. and South Pointe Blvd. is currently shut down.