CAPE CORAL, Fla. — First responders are working to clear a fuel spill caused when a garbage truck overturned Monday afternoon in Cape Coral.

The crash happened about 12 p.m. on Del Prado Blvd. near City First Church.

Viewer photos show slick roads which may have contributed to the crash.

There has been no word on any injuries associated with the crash, which remains under investigation.

Expect delays as work continues to clear the scene.