Garage suffers brunt of damage in crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A home on Harrisburg Dr. suffered "significant damage" after a car crash Wednesday morning.

According to a Facebook post from San Carlos Park Fire District, crews were called to the home around 10:30 a.m.

They found a sedan crashed into the garage of the home. The driver, the sole person in the car, had minor injuries but refused treatment.

No one in the home suffered injuries, according to officials.

