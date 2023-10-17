Garage fire leaves resident dead

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A structure fire caused minimal damage to a house but left a resident deceased in Cape Coral.

The Cape Coral Fire Department (CCFD) was called to a house on South East 19th Lane after there was a report of a garage fire.

CCFD says when firefighters arrived on the scene they found the fire had been put out by the homeowner prior to their arrival.

According to CCFD, there was minimal damage to the structure, but there was an occupant in the garage who was deceased.

CCFD says the investigation is ongoing.