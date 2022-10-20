Future of Fort Myers Beach high rises after Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — We now have a better idea about the future of the Fort Myers Beach high rises that are still standing following Hurricane Ian.

Some parts appear beyond repair while others look like the storm never came ashore.

That question is likely on the minds of people passing through this Fort Myers Beach checkpoint on Thursday.

Everywhere you look and step you can see the erosion that occurred

What you’d expect from a nearly Category 5 hurricane kicking up 10 feet plus of storm surge.

But look deeper inside Chris Lissner's condo building past the ground floor and the second story but move up another floor and it looks like nothing happened.

Lissner says “I’ve walked through virtually every unit and the vast majority are fine. It’s crazy.”

Town officials with Fort Myers Beach say they are checking out all the buildings and working with their building inspectors and the army corps of engineers for rapid assessments.

They are checking if each building is safe to go, maybe somewhere in the middle, limited use, or it’s not safe at all to enter.

Town officials then get that information to the county.