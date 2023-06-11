Future of Cape Yacht Club unclear as council is expected to vote

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The future of the Cape Coral Yacht Club continues to be a hot topic after Hurricane Ian.

This week, Cape Coral City Council expects to vote on whether the historic building will be preserved or destroyed.

The Yacht Club holds more than 60 years of memories for the community.

"The Yacht Club is where Cape Coral comes together," said Donna Germain, President/CEO of the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce.

But now, the future of the Yacht Club is unclear as the city considers demolishing the building after it was destroyed during Hurricane Ian.

“The chamber also believes that an historic mid-century modern style ballroom is a unique structure that needs to be celebrated and preserved, not destroyed," Germain said.

Germain was one of many from the community pleading with council members to slow down and not rush a decision to destroy what they call their precious gem.

“The yacht club is where I learned to swim. It’s where I went to summer camp and, sorry mom, it's where I had my first kiss," joked Jennifer Duvalhaga, a Cape Coral resident.

Speaker after speaker, the question was asked: Why?

"The council seems eager to turn the Yacht Club into a restaurant center with a marina for large boats and paid parking," said Sandra Thorn, a Cape Coral resident.

The heartbeat of the Cape; that's how the community describes the Yacht Club. Germaine said the Chamber hosts a junior leadership program where the history of the Cape is taught— and the Yacht Club is a focal point when teaching the history.

She said she understands the city wants to move forward with the future, but she doesn't want the history of the Cape destroyed.

“That’s the most upsetting part of all because now I sit up here and think back like ‘Wow, I was fighting for this for years,'" said District 2's Councilman Dan Sheppard. "I’m pretty pissed off because now it’s in our lap. The building is literally shot and decayed to the point it’s not safe anymore.

Councilman Sheppard said the cost of repairs is alarming. He said many community members have told him they want the building torn down and rebuilt.

District 1's Councilman Bill Steinke echos this, citing a survey from a local newspaper where residents voted to demolish the building.

"1,104 people voted, 76% (843 votes) said to remove it and start again," Councilman Steinke said.

District 7's Councilwoman Jessica Cosden asked for the estimated cost for repairs. The city manager said the last assessment was done before the storm, in April of 2022.

The city is working to get updated information and the council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon.