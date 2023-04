LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Wonderland Cookie Dough and Ice Cream is hosting a fundraiser in honor of Dane Zigrand, who died in a car accident in Babcock Ranch nearly two weeks ago.

The company said its store is donating 100% of its sales from 4 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. tonight to help the families.

They will be located at 5781 Bayshore Road and are encouraging those in the area to stop by.