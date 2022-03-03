Ft. Myers woman found guilty for drug trafficking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A twenty-eight-year-old Ft. Myers woman was found guilty on March 2 for the charges of Trafficking drugs

The Fort Myers Police Vice/Narcotics Unit and their SWAT team found the defendant identified as Chantai Brown in a bedroom at a Ft. Myers duplex with over 10 grams of Eutylone. Other drugs were found as well as paraphernalia, digital scales, small plastic baggies and more items for use of narcotics.

Brown was then taken into custody on June 9, 2021.

The Assistant State Attorney prosecuted the case and scheduled Brown’s sentence for April 4.