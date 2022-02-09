Ft. Myers sex offender is sentenced to 20 years in prison

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Deputies responded to a false imprisonment incident in the location near Loma Linda Drive and McGregor Boulevard on October 6.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit found that the suspect Chrisopher Goulet offered to give his victim a ride home after he saw she was walking alone down the street.

However, Goulet did not take the victim home and instead took her back to the house to perform inappropriate acts with the men.

When the victim asked to leave the car, Goulet would not allow it so the victim jumped out of his car while it was moving and escaped.

Detectives located Goulet and he was arrested.

Goulet was found guilty on February 8, 2022, of Human Trafficking and False imprisonment and will be sentenced to 20 years in prison.