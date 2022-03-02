Ft. Myers man arrested for secretly recording girls in bathrooms

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Ft. Myers man has been arrested on the charges of obscene material possession and video voyeurism for secretly recording girls in bathrooms.

According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man identified as Bryan Peterson, 38, admitted to authorities that he had used his cell phone charger as a secret camera to capture explicit images of young girls in different bathrooms.

The Ft. Myers Police Department responded with,

“Officer O’Brien is a member of the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force which investigates crimes involving the sexual exploitation of minors. This case was brought to her attention by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a non-profit organization that provides services nationwide for families and professionals in the prevention of abducted, endangered, and sexually exploited children. NCMEC works with law enforcement, Internet Service Providers, electronic payment service providers, and others to reduce the distribution of child sexual exploitation images and videos over the Internet. Reports made to NCMEC’s CyberTipline include images, videos and other files containing suspected child sexual abuse material and other incident related content, which are then investigated by law enforcement agencies.”

FMPD

There is a CyberTipline that reportedly received 21.7 million reports which has increased 28% from 2019.

Different educational tips and materials for parents that authorities said they would use in a presentation is also available.