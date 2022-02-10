Lee County School District names "Related Employee of the Year" winner

FT MYERS, Fla. — Cathetherine Mayorga was announced by the Lee County School District “School Related Employee of the Year”, in her role as the Paraprofessional at the Colonial Elementary School located in Ft. Myers.

Mayorga was chosen by the school’s administrators for this award because of her hard work, not just in her own position at the media center, but also for taking on other duties to help out her co-workers and the school.

She would help with parent drop off and pick up, monitor the cafeteria and hallways, cover classes for teachers, lead group discussions, lead PE activities, and helped with communications with parent/teacher discussions when it was needed.

“Ms. Mayorga is a committed, loyal and highly motivated individual who brings a sense of pride to not only the school but also to the students. She has a willingness about herself to do whatever it takes to make the day go as smoothly as it can. She has the talent, skills, and gifts to be whatever she inspires to become.” Colonial Elementary Principal Eric Washington.

Mayorga’s nomination is said to be sent to the Florida Department of Education to be considered for the 2022 Florida School Related Employee of the Year.

