Ft. Myers and Lee County water agreement finalized

FT. MYERS, Fla. — The City of Ft. Myers concluded an agreement with Lee County to enable the City to have up to 1.5 million gallons of water a day for 150 days.

Since the city is growing, this agreement is to help combat all the water demands that come with the city’s water infrastructure.

It will be a three phase transition process that is divided into two phases 3A is expected to begin on Febuary 11, phase 3B is estimated to come a few days after and will take approximately 5 business days for the phases to be complete.

The City of Ft. Myers will begin with a flushing out of the affected distribution system to improve the water quality; however, water customers must be aware that they may be experiencing some slight water changes like cloudy or discolored water during this flush.

During the flush, the water is said to still be safe to drink but it could possibly stain some clothing.

It is also recommended that any cloudy or discolored water that enters your plumbing must be flushed out by running the faucet for several minutes.

