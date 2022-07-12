FSW State sophomore softball player transfers to Anderson University

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Following an injury last year, sophomore outfielder Ava Worthy, who played on the FSW Bucs team, signed with Division II powerhouse Anderson University on Monday.

Worthy played 20 games before her injury - hitting .375 with five RBIs and seven runs scored.

In the post-season, she scored the game-winning run for FSW in their opening game at the FCSAA State Tournament - and was an instrumental part in getting the Bucs back to the national tournament.

Worthy will join the Trojans, who are coming off of a year with 40 wins and a South Atlantic Conference Regular Season Championship.