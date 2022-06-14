FSW softball player signs letter of intent to Barry University

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida SouthWestern State softball player, Charlotte Drijvers, signed a national letter of intent to play for the Barry University Buccanneers.

The sophomore played in 115 games over the past three seasons and finished her FSW career with a .396 batting average and a .446 on base percentage.

Drijvers helped lead the Bucs to a 128-12 overall record over the her three seasons. The team also had a perfect 39-0 record in Suncost Conference play.

In her 2022 season, she was named to the 1st Team NFCA All-South Region, the 1st Team All-Suncoast Conference and 2nd Team FCSAA All-State selection.

Drijvers will try to get the Barry Buccaneers back to the NCAA Division II Tournament - while keeping the same mascot.