FSW softball pitcher to transfer Florida Gulf Coast University

Florida SouthWestern State
Haggard had an All-American season with an NJCAA National Championship. She helped the FSW Bucs go 25-2. Her 1.40 ERA ranked 10th among pitchers with at least 100 innings pitched.
Posted at 9:32 PM, Jun 16, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sophomore pitcher Baylee Haggard is transferring from Florida SouthWestern State to Florida Gulf Coast University.

Post-season, she won the Suncoast Conference and FCSAA State Pitcher of the Year and was named a 1st Team NJCAA All-American.

As Haggard heads to FGCU, she will play to help the Eagles come back from an 18-33 campaign.

Haggard will join FSW teammate, McKenzie Wittenberg, at FGCU.

