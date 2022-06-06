FSW reflects on national title

FORT MYERS, Fla. — History made, and a dynasty reborn.

And it was a battle all the ways through.

But when it was all said and done, the Buccaneers were champions once again.

"I get chills all over my spine it's just not click with me yet, said Charlotte Drijvers. "Last year there was a lot of motion after winning national champions. And that fact that we've just done it again is not comprehending with me still."

But this was something the Buccaneers knew was possible.

And for some of them, they felt as if it was their duty to reclaim that title.

"Honestly it feels amazing," said Shenita Tucker, "because coming into this season, everything was put on us that we had to keep it going. So for us I think it was more of like relieved when we won. This is all that we've been working for."

Of course, a dynasty is being built right here in fort Myers.

But these girls know, they'll have to prove every year that truly are the best in the country.

"It is very hard for a team to become back to back national champions a lot of things have to fall your way," said Charlotte Drijvers. "So to be a Triple Crown team would definitely be a challenge. So I really hope that they take on our legacy and take the triple crown for the national championship.”