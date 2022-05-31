FSW Buccaneers celebrates back-to-back national championships

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Back-to-Back NJCAA National Champs are back from Yuma, Arizona.

Florida Southwestern State College was greeted by fans, students, and family Tuesday at the campus Suncoast Arena.

The Buccaneers won its second straight NJCAA National Championship Saturday by beating No. 7 McLennan.

Head Softball Coach Robert Iamurri says the team has worked hard to achieve the title to become back-to-back national champions.

“When you're playing, you're just playing the game, and unfortunately there are a lot of teams that lose because they are worried about what they are going to do wrong to lose,” Lamurri said. “I think we just stayed focused on what we do.”

Coach Lamurri says he is excited for the challenge of three-peating next season.