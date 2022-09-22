From jetskis to weddings, Fort Myers Beach considers fee increases

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town of Fort Myers Beach is holding a second hearing for their 2022-2023 annual fiscal budget Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Part of their budget proposal includes permit increases for vendors.

Everything from renting a jet ski to getting married on the beach, to short-term rentals, could get a little bit more expensive, hitting consumers and businesses hard.

Roger Rehard, an employee at Adventure Watersports, said things are hard enough with the extra cost of inflation.

"Now is when businesses, small businesses you would say, like us, would have a tougher time getting by to that season. That means people want to tip less because they're already spending so much money here if they come out,” he said.

The license fee for jet skis or any other watercraft right now is $140. The new price with a permit increase would be $1,200.

That's more than seven times what they are paying now.

It would also be the first time those fees have increased in nearly three decades.

Short-term vacation rentals are another one.

Owners would pay a $100 per bedroom fee on top of a $300 license fee.

Even businesses like beach wedding vendors and beach services could see some increases.

Thursday’s hearing is the second hearing, meaning, the city council could pass the proposed budget, along with the fee increases.

