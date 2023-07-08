Watch Now
FRIDAY HALF FULL | Barrier islands coming back

With South Seas Island Resort on Captiva opening soon, a look at the cornerstones of our barrier islands coming back after Ian.
Fox 4's Chris Earl looks at some of the triumphs and tribulations faced by barrier islands after Hurricane Ian.
Posted at 11:23 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 23:23:53-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — In tonight's Friday Half Full, evening anchor Chris Earl takes us through some of the best of what is opening back up on our barrier islands.

