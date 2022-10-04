Free veterinary services at Terry Park

FORT MYERS, Fla. — University of Florida Veterinarians is offering free veterinary services today to residents with pets in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at Terry Park, 3410 Palm Beach Blvd. in Fort Myers.

The clinic will be available to provide triage and medical care for the pets in Lee County affected by Hurricane Ian.

The clinic will continue seven days a week until further notice.