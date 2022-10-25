Free mosquito traps in Lee County after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Mosquito Control has a new tool to help protect you and your family.

On Tuesday the district launched a program handing out free mosquito traps to homeowners in Ft. Myers as crews continue to tackle the recent increase after Hurricane Ian.

According to Eric Jackson, the districts public information officer, mosquito counts are starting to decrease.

“The progress is we’re seeing the numbers going down out there when we’re doing our surveillance so that’s a good thing,” Jackson said.

The traps are designed to provide relief and protect against the insects after major weather events.

“This attracts mosquitos to want to flag their eggs in that container that is treated with insecticides that kill mosquitoes so it’s all contained in the trap,” said Jackson.

The county recently received a hefty donation of 30,000 traps from Inzecto

a Gainesville based company that manufactures the traps.

According to the company website, the trap does not need electricity to work – it only needs to be filled with water, placed in shade and left undisturbed. There is no spraying or zapping. Beneficial insects like bees and other pollinators are not attracted to the trap.

The county plans to distribute the traps at multiple locations this week