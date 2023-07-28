Free Back to School supply efforts in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the back-to-school costs add up each summer, some of those supplies are tax-free until August 4 in Florida.

In Southwest Florida, there are other spots to pick up the essentials and even a haircut at no cost.

Emery Lowden is the program volunteer coordinator for the Heights Community Center in Fort Myers. She said the center serves more than 800 students in the Harlem Heights area.

The facility is one among many hosting back-to-school giveaways for students.

"This is just a way for us to alleviate that burden from parents and students," Lowden said.

The event is coming up this Saturday, July 29. Lowden said volunteers are welcome if they call ahead on Friday, July 28 or register here.

Another event kicking off before the weekend is hosted by Kingdom Group. Free haircuts and supplies will be given away at 2503 Del Prado Blvd in suite 505 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The following weekend, Saturday August 5, from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at 8041 Plaza Del Lago Drive in Estero, another free back-to-school event will take place. This is hosted by Florida Blue.

The Association of Haitians Living Abroad for Development will be hosting a "Back 2 School Fest" in Immokalee and Fort Myers.

Some of the events require an RSVP, please follow the hyperlinks.

