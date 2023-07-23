Watch Now
Free back-to-school supplies for Fort Myers & Immokalee students

Posted at 4:18 PM, Jul 23, 2023
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Association of Haitians Living Abroad for Development (AHVED) announces that it will be hosting a two-day "Back 2 School Fest 2023" in Fort Myers and Immokalee.

The first event will be held on Saturday, at 3822 Broadway, Steet in Fort Myers, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

The second event will be held on Sunday, at 1502 Lake Trafford Road, Immokalee, from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

AHVED says students will receive free backpacks, notebooks, pencils, pens, food, free school physicals, and a health screening.

AHVED says attendees at the Fort Myers location will enjoy a kid's fun zone with popcorn, snow cones, food, and much more.

The event in Immokalee will only include back-to-school supplies, school physicals, and health screenings.

For more information about the Back 2 School Fests or AHVED Resource Center, call 239) 249-3423.

