Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society

Gulf Coast Humane Society
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jan 28, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!

Adoption fees typically range from $30 - $400, depending on the animal's size and breed. But this Saturday only, Achieva Credit Union and Beasley Media Group are working together to cover adoption fees from noon to 2 p.m.

Achieva Credit Union said they're helping cover these adoption fees to ease the financial burden on the community.

Gulf Coast Humane Society is located at 2010 Arcadia Street, Fort Myers, FL.

