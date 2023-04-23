Fox 4 team recognized by Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations to our team members at Fox 4 who won six awards at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists award gala on Saturday.

Our weekend morning anchor John Barron was a finalist for his transportation reporting on the Seminole Gulf Railway after Hurricane Ian.

Barron also took home a win for his sports reporting on summer heat involving football teams in southwest Florida.

Our news reporter Colton Chavez was also a finalist and a winner at the awards gala. Chavez along with News photographer Karan Deardroff was a finalist for Education reporting.

Chavez did win the Climate Environmental Reporting award for his series "Get over it: Counties Across Southwest Florida say flooding should be Tolerated".

His series highlights residents having to put up with a drainage system that lets flooding linger for 72 hours before draining it away.

Additional Fox4 teammates, Molly Atchison, Matthew Simon ,and Austin Schargorodski, were also recognized for creating a first-of-its-kind special titled "Hurricane Ian: Still Standing."

FOX4

Atchison, Simon, and Schargorodski won in the category of Top TV Magazine/Public Affairs.

The Fox 4 news station was also recognized for its outstanding community service.

Our station has raised a total of $300,000 for local non-profits helping Southwest Florida recover after Hurricane Ian in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund.