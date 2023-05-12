Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Fox 4 Digital Extra: Remembering Damari Ali

Photos of Lehigh Acres homicide victim, 21-year-old Damari Ali.

Photos of Lehigh Acres homicide victim, 21-year-old Damari Ali, shared with Fox 4 by his mother Carolyn Johnson.

Fox 4's Briana Brownlee sat down with Johnson to speak about her son and his life. Watch for the full story Sunday night, May 14, on Fox 4 News at 10.

DamariAligrad.jpeg Photo by: Carolyn Johnson AliFamily.jpeg Photo by: Carolyn Johnson AliFamily2.jpeg Photo by: Carolyn Johnson AliGraduation.jpeg Photo by: Carolyn Johnson Image.jpeg Photo by: Carolyn Johnson

Fox 4 Digital Extra: Remembering Damari Ali

close-gallery
  • DamariAligrad.jpeg
  • AliFamily.jpeg
  • AliFamily2.jpeg
  • AliGraduation.jpeg
  • Image.jpeg

Share

Carolyn Johnson
Carolyn Johnson
Carolyn Johnson
Carolyn Johnson
Carolyn Johnson
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next