Fox 4 Digital Extra: Remembering Damari Ali
Photos of Lehigh Acres homicide victim, 21-year-old Damari Ali.
Photos of Lehigh Acres homicide victim, 21-year-old Damari Ali, shared with Fox 4 by his mother Carolyn Johnson.
Fox 4's Briana Brownlee sat down with Johnson to speak about her son and his life. Watch for the full story Sunday night, May 14, on Fox 4 News at 10.
Photo by: Carolyn Johnson Photo by: Carolyn Johnson Photo by: Carolyn Johnson Photo by: Carolyn Johnson Photo by: Carolyn Johnson