Fourth graders explore Lehigh Acres Fire Station and learn safety tips

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue Department spent time educating Lehigh Elementary fourth graders on fire safety.

On the department's Twitter account, students can be seen getting a close look at fire trucks and testing out the fire hose.

The fourth graders also learned fire safety tips, including the phrase: “Smoke goes up, so we go down.”

Fully equipped in their firefighting gear, the firemen taught the students about home escape plans, emphasizing that every family should have one.

For information and materials on creating a home escape plan, go to ready.gov.

To learn about the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue Department, visit their website.