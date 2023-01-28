FORT MYERS, Fla. — The fourth annual Lee County Chili Challenge is happening today at Stu's Motorcycles in Fort Myers.

The event, presented by Goldstein Buckley Cechman Rice & Purtz & Stu's Motorcycles, is from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Chili tasting began at 11:30, and chili tasting kits are available for purchase.

The Chili Challenge also includes more than $7,000 in prizes to be raffled off and live music.

All proceeds will benefit Tunnel to Towers Foundation, Injured Warriors Fund of Florida and the Collier-Lee Honor Flight.

Members of the Sanibel Fire Rescue District are competing in the challenge, sponsored by Jerry's Foods of Sanibel.

Stu's Motorcycles is located at 14607 Ben C. Pratt/Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers.