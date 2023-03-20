Four people were arrested after an attempted home invasion robbery

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police responded to a prowler at 500 Block of SE 4th Terrace on Monday but ended up arresting four people for a home invasion robbery attempt.

According to Cape Coral Police, A caller who was house-sitting for a friend noticed on the surveillance video that several subjects were outside the residence wearing ski masks and appeared armed with firearms.

When officers arrived on the scene they confronted three subjects who were attempting to hide near the entryway to a residence.

Officers later identified them as Joshua Ethan Ortiz-Santiago, Christian Perkins, and Angel Aramis Santana.

CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

Investigators say Santana was armed with two firearms, and Santiago had one. All three suspects were detained.

After a further search officers located handcuffs, a radio walkie-talkie, and zip ties.

CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

After locating the radio/walkie-talkie on Santana and not locating a radio on anyone else, officers believed there might be a fourth person acting as a lookout.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and discovered a Dodge truck approximately 50 yards away from the incident.

CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

Inside Officers located Valerie Renne Prottsman, hiding inside the truck.

Prottsman had a radio matching the one carried by Santana, and she was detained as well.

CAPE CORAL POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cape Coral Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Investigators located an additional van utilized by the three suspects. Inside were bulletproof vests with extra zip ties.

The investigation revealed that Perkins and Santiago were offered more than $6,000 was offered by Santana to commit a robbery with him.

Santiago said the house they planned to rob owed Santana a lot of money.

Investigators say they talked with the victim who was targeted, who was several doors down from the call location and was unaware of the drafted plan. After a lengthy investigation, the victim stated that Mr. Santana was contracted to work, was provided cash and a vehicle, and could not complete the work. The victim took back the vehicle provided to Mr. Santana, which enraged him.

Santana, Santiago, Perkins, and Prottsman were transported to the Lee County Jail.

All four suspects have been charged with attempted home invasion robbery and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.