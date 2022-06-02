Four Dunbar High School students win Microsoft Office Specialist state championship

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County announced that four Dunbar High School students won four different state titles in the Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist Florida State Championships.

Andrew Chaung Saladin won the 2022 state championship in Excel 2016. He has also won the state, national and world championship title in PowerPoint 2019.

Carson Mulvey won the 2022 state championship in Excel 2019. Mulvey is currently the reigning national champion for PowerPoint 2016 and finished second at the 2021 world championship.

Isabel Liu won the 2022 state championship in PowerPoint 2019.

Jaansi Parsa won the 2022 championship PowerPoint 2016. Parsa is won the 2021 state championship title in Excel 2016 and finished second in the 2021 national competition.

Dunbar High School’s principal, Carl Burnside, said he thinks it’s exceptional that students consistently place at the state, national and world levels.

“Once students have that taste for success, that success drives them to attain even more. It is also a credit to our teachers who continue to produce champions year after year, setting the standard for high schools in the area of technology in the United States,” Burnside said.

All four of the students were invited to compete in the Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship in Dallas, Texas on June 20 through June 22. The winner of the national competition receives a $3,000 scholarship, a trophy, a certificate and an invitation to the world competition in Anaheim, California.