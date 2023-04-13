Four arrested following drug bust inside Esplanade Lake Club

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Four people were arrested following a drug bust in the gated Fort Myers community after a month-long investigation by the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO)

LCSO got a tip last month regarding the sales of narcotics occurring at 11841 Canal Grande Drive.

The anonymous caller advised that they had personally seen multiple unknown people arriving at the house either on foot or in vehicles. The caller also told LCSO that they had found several baggies around their yard and witnessed the homeowner of 11841, Stephan Marsala, stating he had an "8 ball ready."

A detective spoke to the caller and was told that more unknown vehicles have been coming to and from the residence. Several pieces of narcotics paraphernalia were located outside the home.

According to the report, two traffic stops led detectives to the home on Canal Grande Drive.

The house that was searched was built in 2021 and the land value alone was assessed at $121,800.00. The property was sold to Stephen Marsala for $515,539.00.

Four people arrested include Stephen Marsala, who owns the home, Steven Rogers Jr., Joseph Nitzsche, and Michael Ryan.

All face felony drug charges.