FORT MYERS | World's largest bounce house comes to Fort Myers for the weekend

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Big Bounce tours across the country and offers an inflatable amusement park experience. The tour includes the largest bounce house in the world which is 16,000 square feet. The tour is at Jet Blue Park this weekend from Friday, October 20 until Sunday, October 22. It opens at 6 p.m.

In addition to the bounce house, they have an inflatable obstacle course, 16-foot slide and sports arena. Tour Manager Michael Wiggins said, it takes around five minutes to blow up each inflatable.

Wiggins said, "The most special thing I love is bringing a smile to families....Also just for adults overall. You can bring that kid out. We see that all the time where the adults want to come out. It brings out that inner child."

Wiggins said if people want to attend purchase their tickets on the websitebefore they arrive.