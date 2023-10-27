Watch Now
FORT MYERS | Tik Tok trend gets 2 juveniles arrested for attempted Kia theft

Fort Myers Police arrested two juveniles in an attempt to steal several Kias after a Tik Tok trend across the country shows kids how to break into cars and steal them.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Oct 27, 2023
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A fifteen and fourteen-year-old were arrested and charged after several attempted Kia thefts, according to Fort Myers Police.

“'239 Kia Boys' put out of business within the City of Fort Myers," FMPD said in a Facebook post Thursday evening.

A Tik Tok trend that's popular for kids across the country, shows videos on how to break in and steal Kia and Hyundai cars that don't have anti-theft devices.

FMPD said Kia and Hyundais made between 2011 and 2022 are targeted in theft attempts since they don't have the anti-theft devices.

Dealerships will fix the cars for free with a software update that triggers a one minute alarm and requires the key to be in the ignition to turn the car on.

Police recommend steering wheel locks to protect Hyundais and Kias from thieves.

The two juveniles remain in police custody.

