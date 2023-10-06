FORT MYERS | Shot Spotter technology leads to arrest after shots fired at crowd

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a woman Thursday who they say shot at a crowd of people on Maria Street.

The alert of shots fired came in through Shot Spotter technology, which can identify where gunfire came from using sound technology and alert law enforcement.

FMPD responded to Maria St. just before 2 p.m. Once on scene, they observed a white Hyundai driving away from the scene.

Police conducted a traffic stop and detained several people in the vehicle. A firearm could be seen on the floorboard of the car.

Investigation later revealed that an altercation had broken out at the scene at 227 Maria St., which led to the driver of the vehicle firing three shots toward the crowd.

Victims were able to identify 22-year-old Chanelle Chen as the suspect, and probable cause was developed to arrest her.

Chen is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, improper exhibition of a firearm and firing a weapon in public. She remains in the Lee County Jail.