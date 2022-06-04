Fort Myers roads to be converted to two-way traffic

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Starting June 6, contractors for the City of Fort Myers will schedule begin converting the traffic pattern from one-way to two-way on the following roads:

First Street/Palm Beach Boulevard - from Fowler Street to Seaboard Street

Second Street - from Fowler Street to Seaboard Street

Seaboard Street - from Second Street to Palm Beach Boulevard

This is a two-phase project.

Phase one will be June 6 through June 10 and will focus on Second and Seaboard streets form Fowler Street to Palm Beach Boulevard.

The second phase will be June 13 through June 17 and will focus on First Street/Palm Beach Boulevard from Seaboard Street to Fowler Street.

For residents near the area, there will be lighting and noise from the hours of 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. that the City of Fort Myers said is “unavoidable.”

According to a press release, the goal of this conversion is to increase safety in the area’s neighborhood environment. While the roads were originally designed for quick movement, the traffic now needs to be slower in these areas, which is why the implementation of two-way traffic is necessary.