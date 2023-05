LEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you are in need of a good farmers market the Fort Myers River District reopened today.

This is the first time since Hurricane Ian the market has been reopened to the public.

The market is normally open year-round right under the Caloosahatchee Bridge at Centennial Park.

You can find local produce, pastries, and food vendors at the market.

The Farmers Market is open every Thursday from 9-1.