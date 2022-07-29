Fort Myers rescue adding 74 kennels to help with growing need for shelter space

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they are seeing more animals running loose in neighborhoods without their owners.

This comes as a Fort Myers non-profit, Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue (GOFAR), said displaced and unwanted pets are filling Lee County rescue kennels to the max.

GOFAR President Sherri Lee-Mercuri said the non-profit’s volunteers used to foster animals out of their homes. But when they saw how many other shelters were struggling to take in strays, she said they opened a new facility with 74 kennels, hoping it would make a difference.

“The dogs are still out there in the streets and we just knew we had to do more,” said Mercuri.

Mercuri adds that doing more meant needing more space.

“Basically we have 74 kennels,” which she says will hopefully relieve some of the stress from other shelters in Lee County.

“We are getting calls because the shelters are turning them away,” said Mercuri.

On Friday, during their third week of being open, Mercuri said help had made its way through donations from other shelters and by a group of volunteers she hopes will continue to grow.

“Daily, my phone is ringing off the hook,” said Mercuri.

Since Florida is in hurricane season, GOFAR is reflecting back to 2017, when Lee County Domestic Animal Services reported they brought in 427 dogs when Hurricane Irma made its way to Southwest Florida.

This is a statistic Mercuri said speaks for itself about why kennel availability is important.

“Crucial. It’s absolutely crucial,” said Mercuri.

Mercuri said GOFAR is seeking volunteers in a number of areas.

She said the existing 74 kennels, reception area, meet & greet room and several outdoor play areas all are in need of freshening-up.

Mercuri adds the kennels are not able to run at full capacity until the day-to-day volunteer base is adequate enough to service all of the animals.

Volunteer applications and donation information can be found at www.gofar.dog [gofar.dog].