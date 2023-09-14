FORT MYERS | Property management says drainage system does not work as homeowners face flooding

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — People living in the Southern Villas Mobile Home Park in North Fort Myers are dealing with flooding issues in their neighborhood.

Kelley Jelenic spoke with Fox 4 about the issues she's seen since Hurricane Ian.

“I don't have land, I have a lake,” said Jelenic.

Patricia Lance, who also lives in the park, said neighbors have been asking the property owners, Parker House Properties, to address the issue of flooding, but nothing has been done.

“We have no drainage throughout the park and it's one way in and one way out,” said Lance.

Fox 4 reached out to Parker House Properties who confirmed via email that they have drainage issues and are working with Lee County to fix them.

See the full statement below:

Lee county is aware INK Engineer is working with the Lee County there finding is that the out pull ditch is non functional we are very aware of the drainage and flooding in the Park and we are working with the County Thank you Parkerhouse. Colleen Valente Parker House Properties

For people like Lance and Jelenic, it might mean moving away.

“You can't afford to go anywhere right now in Florida... right now we are just asking something simple, fix the place so it's nice for us to live here," said Lance.

Check back with Fox 4 for updates on this story.