Fort Myers Police warn public about fake prescription pills

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is warning the public about fake prescription pills.

FMPD says criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and marketing them as legitimate prescription pills.

Officials say the fake pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines.

According to FMPD, fake pills are easy to purchase and often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, which can be deadly.

The fake prescription pills are often sold on social media making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors says FMPD.