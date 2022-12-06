Watch Now
Fort Myers Police seek theft suspects

Fort Myers Police
Posted at 8:47 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 08:47:07-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for help to identify theft suspects.

Investigators say on Friday, November 18, 2022, at approximately 4:49 p.m. the suspects entered Ulta Beauty located at 9370 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway.

They say the two women entered the store, grabbed a white shopping basket, and began selecting merchandise. They loaded up the baskets with fragrances and then ran out of the store without paying for the items.

Suspect wanted by Fort Myers Police
If you have any information about these two suspects contact Fort Myers Police at 239-321-8244 or Crime Stoppers.

