Police search for woman accused of snatching money from victim's hand

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department detectives are searching for a female suspect accused of snatching money out of a victim’s hand.

Saturday morning, July 9, 2022, the victim was at the location of 2972 Martin Luther King Jr. when the unidentified suspect snatched a $20 bill from the victim’s hand.

The suspect then got on her bike and fled the scene with the money.

The video surveillance shows the suspect has short blond hair, wearing all black clothing and carrying a white purse, and riding off on a bike with a red front wheel rim.

For anyone who can identify the suspect, call FMPD Detective Carlos Ramos at 239-321-7698 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1800-780-TIPS.

