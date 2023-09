FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is asking the public to help identify the man suspected of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart earlier this month.

FMPD says the suspect, a Black male, stole electronics from the Walmart on Colonial Blvd. in the early morning of September 3.

Images of the suspect were obtained via security cameras in the store.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact FMPD or submit a tip via the Atlas One app.