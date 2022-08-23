Watch Now
Fort Myers Police searching for suspect accused of assault

Posted at 9:05 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 21:05:27-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is searching for a man riding a scooter who is captured on cameras physically assaulting a victim.

According to FMPD, on August 6, 2022, around 2:50 a.m. the man was caught on camera by Capone’s Coaled Fired Pizza assaulting someone.

The suspect is shown wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt with long dark-colored pants, and white shoes.

The victim assaulted was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective C. Ramos at 239-321-7698 or SWFL Crime Stopper at 1800-780-TIPS.

