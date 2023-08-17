Fort Myers Police searching for robbery suspect and vehicle

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) is searching for a vehicle and suspect involved in a robbery on Tuesday.

Officers are seeking public assistance identifying the vehicle and suspect in a robbery investigation that happened on August 15th at approximately 2:52 p.m., behind Jersey Mikes, located at 7935 Dani Drive.

According to FMPD, a newer Silver Toyota Camry is stopped in the drive-through of Chicken Salad Chick. At 2:51 p.m., as the victim is walking towards the back entrance of the restaurant, the Silver Toyota Camry drives directly towards the victim through the Starbucks drive-through.

A suspect wearing a white t-shirt attempting to conceal his identity by covering his face with a dark-colored sweater exits the driver-side back door of the vehicle. He runs towards the victim, pushes him, snatches a bag from the victim, and immediately reenters the driver-side back door.

The suspect vehicle has damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

If you have information about this crime call 239-321-7700 Fort Myers Police or you may submit a tip via our #AtlasOne app.

