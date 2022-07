FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are looking for the man identified in the photos below who stole a vehicle at a car wash business in Fort Myers.

On July 2, 2022, FMPD responded to the location of 3703 Cleveland Ave at a Soft Touch Car Wash.

The vehicle was found at a Walmart in Fort Myers on July 5th, however, police are still looking for the suspect.

For anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts, contact FMPD or SWFL Crime Stoppers.

FMPD