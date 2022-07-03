Watch Now
Missing child alert for 6-year-old girl last seen in Fort Myers

FDLE and Fort Myers Police working to locate the child
Fort Myers Police Department
Fort Myers Police Detectives need assistance in locating a missing child, Dayenna Johnson. Johnson was last seen on June 18, 2022, at the Travelodge located at 4760 South Cleveland Avenue.<br/><br/>
Posted at 9:52 PM, Jul 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-02 22:32:29-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department needs assistance in locating 6-year-old Dayenna Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson was last seen on June 18, 2022, at the Travelodge located at 4760 South Cleveland Avenue.

Officers believe the little girl may be in the company of Joeneather Singletary and Billy Joe Johnson.

Missing Child Alert

They all may be traveling in a Blue Chevrolet Malibu, Florida tag KKC1Y, or a Gold Ford SUV, Florida tag 78AHDL.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement activated a missing child alert on Saturday.

If you have information, call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-770 or 911.

