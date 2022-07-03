FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department needs assistance in locating 6-year-old Dayenna Johnson.

Investigators say Johnson was last seen on June 18, 2022, at the Travelodge located at 4760 South Cleveland Avenue.

Officers believe the little girl may be in the company of Joeneather Singletary and Billy Joe Johnson.

Fort Myers Police Department

They all may be traveling in a Blue Chevrolet Malibu, Florida tag KKC1Y, or a Gold Ford SUV, Florida tag 78AHDL.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement activated a missing child alert on Saturday.

If you have information, call the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-770 or 911.

