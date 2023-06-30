Fort Myers Police searching for 15-year-old runaway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area.
Leonna Freeman has been missing since June 14. She may be staying somewhere in Fort Myers or Cape Coral.
FMPD is considering her a runaway case.
SWFL Crime Stoppers are also asking for tips in this case. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call 1-800-780-TIPS.
HAVE YOU SEEN HER?Leonna Freeman (DOB 5/17/2008)If you have seen Leonna Freeman or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. pic.twitter.com/XcxA2mLkUg
— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) June 30, 2023