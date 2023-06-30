Fort Myers Police searching for 15-year-old runaway

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area.

Leonna Freeman has been missing since June 14. She may be staying somewhere in Fort Myers or Cape Coral.

FMPD is considering her a runaway case.

SWFL Crime Stoppers are also asking for tips in this case. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call 1-800-780-TIPS.