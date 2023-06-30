Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Fort Myers Police searching for 15-year-old runaway

Fz5WItyWYA0zlQ_.png
SWFL Crime Stoppers
Fz5WItyWYA0zlQ_.png
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 17:26:33-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 15-year-old girl in the Fort Myers/Cape Coral area.

Leonna Freeman has been missing since June 14. She may be staying somewhere in Fort Myers or Cape Coral.

FMPD is considering her a runaway case.

SWFL Crime Stoppers are also asking for tips in this case. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call 1-800-780-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!